Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Ess Thee Legend officially releases her latest single dubbed “Crave” on May 16. The song follows her earlier 2025 release “Notice Me” and sees her dive deeper into soulful territory.

Produced by C-Tea, “Crave” blends smooth Afro-House grooves with Amapiano rhythms. It’s rhythmically infectious, yet emotionally grounded. An anthem for the self-healer, the lover, and anyone who’s had to pour into themselves when the world grew quiet.

Rather than chase high energy, the track leans into a calm, reflective space. It invites you to move but also urges you to pause, feel, and reflect. Sung in both English and Twi, the track tells a story of reclaiming self-worth, finding light in dark places, and choosing love that gives back. Lines like “If you here for me then I Dey for you”* and “If you water this plant our bond will grow” carry that message of mutual care and emotional honesty.

Uplifting, raw, and deeply personal, “Crave” stands as a soul declaration. It’s a call to water the bonds that matter and a reminder that the love we give is worth craving in return.

“Crave” is now available on all major streaming platforms here https://rainlabs.lnk.to/Crave