Essae JV Celebrates Album Success

It’s no surprise that Dancehall /Reggae artiste Essae JV has become a regular chart topper with his releases.

The young Dancehall fusion artiste has proven to be a cut above the rest after dropping

his much anticipated ‘Sinna Wid A Prayer’ Album.

The album was produced by Essae JV on his Fast Nation Music imprint and hosts eleven tracks to include; ‘Sinna’, ‘Prayer’, ‘Change’, ‘Wages’ a collaboration with Cubanis, ‘Dung A Town’ and ‘Fire Burning’ featuring NST Cisum.

The album made its way to digital stores in February and managed to debut on the Reggae Itunes charts in The USA at number 19 and in Ghana at number 2 immediately after its release..

‘Sinna Wid A Prayer’ has since then maintained a spot in the top three on Ghana’s Reggae charts while singles like ‘Neva Before’ and ‘Sinna’ landed on the Reggae charts in countries like Slovenia and Germany.

Currently, visuals have been released for ‘Change’, ‘Prayer’ and ‘Never Before’.

Along with his label, featured production teams on the album are: Gravity Entertainment, Ghetto Life Records, Cubanis Music and JStorm Music.

When asked to share how he feels about the success of the album Essae Shared; “ This album is a follow up to my debut EP Friendly Ghost which also peaked at number 5 on the Reggae iTunes charts when I released it in 2020. I decided to do a follow up because the first EP was so well received and it expanded my fanbase extensively so I decided to put together a body of work that would give my fans the same energy while introducing them to other elements of my craft”

After releasing his Friendly Ghost EP, Essae JV celebrated by giving back to students in his

hometown Linstead, St.Catherine. The artiste and his team aided children from various age groups with stationary supplies and tools necessary to help foster their educational growth. This initiative was used to introduce his forthcoming charity branded, The FNM Foundation where the artiste will continuously provide children in need with assistance.

Essae JV shares that he hopes to launch his foundation and expand to communities outside of St. Catherine; “ Launching this foundation means a lot to me because it has always been a dream to be able to give back and now that I am grown up, and able to help the youths of tomorrow I intend on doing everything I can for them.

For my next project I am hoping to get electronic devices among other gadgets that some students may not have, especially to accommodate the new school regulations. I also plan on seeking out people who can donate to the cause in an effort to help students across the entire Jamaican diaspora”