Essikado ends 10th anniversary celebration with street carnival

It was all fun and entertainment at Essikado near Sekondi as all the ten Masquerading Clubs thrilled enthusiastic audience with singing, dancing, gymnastic displays and firing of firecrackers amidst brass band music to climax their 10 years anniversary celebration.

The clubs are Freedom and Justice, Oil City, Odo Ye Fee, Ocean, and Nyanta Club, all from Sekondi.

The rest were Westside Classic Ladies, SMS club, Iron Fighters club, Yankee Club and Chinese Club all from Essikado.

This year’s event, dubbed, “Essikado Yewo Adze Oye Street Carnival” is under the auspices of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, Mr.Joe Ghartey and MP for Sekondi, Mr.Andrew Agyaapa Mercer.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency during the event, the NPP Constituency Secretary for Essikado-Ketan, Mr. Francis Obed Quayson said the first Masqueradors Club at Essikado was called Ankos in the mid 20th century, but had since been named Street Carnival.

He said the annual street carnival had been the main event of the people around Christmas to ignite and electrify the atmosphere.

Mr. Quayson said this year’s event had been well organized and patronised by indigenes of Sekondi-Takoradi and compatriots from abroad.

The host MP Mr.Joe Ghartey said the government would continue to sustain the festival to attract more tourists to Sekondi and Essikado to witness their rich culture.

He said the celebration of street carnivals in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, had really made the Christmas festivities worth celebrating.

All the principal streets of Essikado were choked with people eager to catch a glimpse of the sterling performances of masquerading clubs.

The Ghana Prisons Band was in attendance to provide the audience with side attraction during and after party for celebrities.