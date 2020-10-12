The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan constituency, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah has embarked on developmental projects as part of her contribution towards the development of the constituency.

According to her, it was time to give back to society as a daughter born and bred in the area.

Prof.Dr.Ayensu-Danquah who is a medical doctor and philanthropist, noted that the Essikado-Ketan constituency lagged behind in development and required a selfless and dedicated leadership to steer the wheel of development.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA),at Essikado, Prof.Dr.Ayensu-Danquah said she provided a mechanized borehole for Essikado and donated a water tanker for free supply of potable water to Essikado.

She also gave first Aid kits to drivers in the area in addition to GHC 50.00 each for the purchase of petrol and distribution of Veronica buckets and other Protective Equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touching on what she would use her District Assembly Common Fund for, she said she had identified lack of potable water, bad roads, poor sanitation, no street lights, no proper public toilets, no proper markets and cold stores for market women, which would engage her immediate attention if she is given the nod in the upcoming polls.

Prof. Dr.Ayensu-Danquah said as an MP in her first four-year term, her share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and other funds from her lobbying stints, would be used to roll out massive development and total transformation of the constituency.

She said she was not power-drunk, but bent on accelerated physical and human development to better the fortunes of the people especially the youth adding, “when I come and I fail to bring development to the constituency, change me for another candidate” adding that “whether the candidate belongs to the CPP, NDC or PPP, the bottom line is a development-oriented MP.

According to her, as part of her contribution to the development of the Essikado-Ketan constituency, she was trying to pitch projects, “but wherever I try to pitch a project, the sitting MP comes there to interrupt and stop me” she alleged.

She promised to help build a proper market and cold stores for women and refurbish the school building at Essikado which had developed cracks.