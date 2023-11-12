Essilfie joins a group of creatives for OneBeat Ghana’s Artist Residency program

OneBeat Ghana’s maiden program, an intensive two-week residency initiative that aims to strengthen artist communities and promote cultural exchange in Africa, has selected Essilfie as one of its mentors, who will help pave the way for the next wave of artists in the region. The singer and rapper, who has gained notoriety among contemporary music lovers with hit songs like ‘Krokro Me,’ ‘So Sweet’ and more, will join ten other young musician entrepreneurs from Ghana, Nigeria and the USA to inspire change.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement for being a part of the landmark initiative, Essilfie shared with a source close to us: “It’s a big honor to be a part of something this empowering,” she said. “I think this is a great opportunity to learn, grow and share my voice with many who have been where I was a few years ago.” She added, “I get to be a part of a catalyst for positive change in the Ghanaian music industry and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Indeed, Essilfie has proved to be a positive force in Ghana’s sprawling music scene, effortlessly showcasing her versatility and breaking barriers with her sought-after vocals. She is a fitting role model for all rising artists across Africa, who can learn a lot from her story and draw inspiration for how to succeed in West Africa’s booming music economy.

OneBeat Ghana is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, produced by Bang on a Can’s Found Sound Nation, with additional support from the U.S. Embassy in Ghana and Nigeria. It is a premier multinational music exchange program that plans to bring together musicians from around the world to create original music and social impact projects. It will put its resources into creating the right environment to foster the creative process and empower artists to make a difference in their respective societies.

The residency began on November 6 and will end on November 20.