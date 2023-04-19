Essilfie nominated for Ghana Music Awards Europe 2023

Essilfie is thrilled to have been nominated for the “Unsung Artiste of the Year” category at the Ghana Music Awards Europe (France).

In a post, she expressed her gratitude, saying “Big thank you to Ghana Music Awards Europe (France) for the nomination. It feels good to be recognized for your efforts’’.

This nomination follows her win as ‘’Best New Artist’’ at the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards (GACAA) and a grant from the British Council Creative Enterprise Support programme last year. Essilfie is currently planning to release new music on April 28th that is sure to take Ghana by storm.

ABOUT ESSILFIE:

Maame Esi Essilfie is an indie singer-songwriter and creative from Ghana. She pursued her music career while also completing an Undergraduate Degree from the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon. Essilfie has released several music projects and performed at numerous live music events across Accra. She says, ‘’Nothing gives me more joy than to be in the studio working out a melody or lyric or feeling the rush only a live performance gives’’.

FOR MORE INFO CONTACT: +233 50 000 3697

TWITTER/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: Essilfie Music