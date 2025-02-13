Essipong Stadium Set for Revival, Says Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has vowed to restore the once-proud Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi—a 20,000-seat facility now marred by years of neglect.

In his first media engagement as Regional Minister on February 11, Nelson detailed plans to collaborate with the Minister of Sports and Recreation to bring the stadium back to life.

The minister stressed that any renovation would proceed only after a comprehensive assessment of the stadium’s current state. “We need to review every detail of the facility before we begin the restoration,” he explained, highlighting his commitment to a thoughtful, well-planned intervention.

Nelson’s pledge comes as no surprise to those who have watched Essipong Stadium’s gradual decline over the years. Once a vibrant hub for sports and community events, the stadium now struggles to host high-profile events and meet modern standards. His remarks underscore a broader commitment to not only revitalize a single venue but to boost sports development across the region. “Every sport, no matter how small or lesser-known, deserves support and encouragement,” he affirmed, pointing to the untapped potential in local athletic talent.

Critics and supporters alike are watching closely, with many noting that the refurbishment of Essipong Stadium could serve as a catalyst for wider infrastructure improvements. By reinvesting in this once-iconic facility, the region could signal a renewed dedication to both sporting excellence and community cohesion. As plans move forward, the hope is that a renewed Essipong Stadium will once again become a source of pride—a place where the passion for sports and community spirit can thrive side by side.