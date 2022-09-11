Establish committees to appoint capable people as community, tribal leaders

Stakeholders in Zongo communities have been urged to form committees to vet and appoint capable people as community and tribal leaders.

This is because Zongo communities now need change agents and people with appropriate leadership and community development skills to ensure transformation.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ahmad, the Chief of Fulani Community in the Ashanti Region, who made the call, said it was time to face the realities of development in Zongo communities rather than allowing an unproductive leadership hereditary system, which was stifling progress.

He was speaking at the maiden Zongo Youth Forum in Kumasi, organised to seek development ideas from the youth and devise strategies to ensure that leadership in those communities became agents for development.

Alhaji Ahmad said Zongo communities now needed people with intellectual, technical, community and social mobilisation as well as effective leadership skills to lead and transform those communities and improve the living conditions of the people.

He said the ideology that chieftaincy and leadership in Zongos was a tribal lineage or hereditary must stop and be made an elective position to allow appropriate calibre of people to apply, vetted and appointed.

Alhaji Ahmad stressed the need for the people to rise up to the realities on the ground and work to ensure there were policies and programmes for sustainable development.

He said it was disheartening that at the level of modern civilization the people in Zongo communities were still struggling to realise their potentials and called on the youth to give the appropriate suggestions to speed up development.