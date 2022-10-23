Establish fund to support nursing colleges – Gov’t advised

Mr William Sebil, the Principal of the Nursing Training College (NTC), Bolgatanga, has proposed the establishment of a fund by the Ministry of Health to support the training of health personnel.

He said nursing training colleges across the country, especially those in deprived areas, had infrastructural deficits and their managements were compelled to use the meagre internally generated funds to bridge those deficits, adding that the Bolgatanga Nursing Training College was not an exception.

He said despite several appeals for infrastructural support for the College, it still lacked accommodation and educational infrastructure for both tutors and students.

Mr Sebil made the proposal at the matriculation ceremony of the College held in a rented facility of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall where management had to transport students to and from the venue.

“The ceremony is taking place outside the College premises, in a rented facility, and this is abnormal and creates disorientation for students….,” he said, and appealed to the Government, Non-Governmental Organisations, and philanthropists to assist in constructing an assembly hall complex for the college.

“I will also propose that the MoH could initiate and form a Health Fund in semblance of the GETFund to support the colleges, especially the deprived ones.”

Touching on admission for the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic years, Mr Sebil said the college received 327 and 367 applications for the 2020/2021 and the 2021/2022 academic years, respectively.

Mr Sebil said at the end of the admission process, 403 students, comprising 217 first years and 186 second years were admitted to pursue a three-year diploma programme.

He told the matriculants that they were lucky to be chosen and advised them to remember that the distance between the matriculation and their final licensing examination was not long.

He urged them to work hard to complete successfully, adding: “For this to happen, you need to lectures regularly, carry out all your assignments, and shun deviant behaviour and other vices that can expose you and others to danger.”

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, said the students, after a successful training, were expected to save lives and admonished them to show compassion and treat patients with respect.

He emphasised that situations where nurses at the Out-Patients Department of hospitals sat unconcerned or fidgeted with their mobile phones when patients were brought in in critical conditions must stop.

He said the production of competent nurses to deliver quality health care was not just the business of government and the college authorities, but parents, communities and students themselves, as they played a critical role.

Mr Bernard Anankor, the Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, who administered the Matriculation Oath to the students, cautioned them not to take the oath for granted, but abide by the words it contained.