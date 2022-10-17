Establish unity among Ghanaians – N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson

N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, Leader and Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called on Ghanaians to join hands in addressing the challenges facing the country.

He said the country could be put to a state of despair and retrogression if the citizenry were not united to help address the economic challenges.

N’Akoa Jamson was speaking at the 23rd anniversary celebration of the church and the seventh anniversary of the dedication of the Yahwe Yi’re Temple at Dome in Accra.

He said Ghana could progress through unity, adding that ‘It is unity that will make this country grow and become the country that we all desire’.

N’Akoa Jamson, who is also the Chairman of the Prophets of the Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, said the church, since its establishment, had contributed immensely to national development in the areas of health, education and job creation.

He cautioned Ghanaians against fake prophets and instead heed the teachings of the Holy Bible to avoid being swayed.

N’Akoa Jamson urged the people to let go the past of any ill-feeling against one another and advised that peace needed to be maintained to be able to forge ahead with unity of purpose.

He urged the youth to desist from drug abuse to save their health, adding that drug abuse among the youth did not only affect the individual but also had an impact on the socio-economic development of the country.

N’Akoa Jamson also advised the candidates that will be taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to take their lessons seriously and desist from cheating since they would not be spared when caught.