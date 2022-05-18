Establish unity during and after internal elections – Alhaji Moro to NPP

Alhaji Moro Mohammed, the Nasara Coordinator for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has reiterated the need for the party faithful to remain united during and after the internal elections to sustain peace for the 2024 elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Alhaji Mohammed emphasized that unity was key to the greatness of the party; with peace and unity, the NPP could break the eight-year cycle of securing what would be a record three consecutive term in office.

He said, “there was a need for all party loyalists to do away with backbiting, greed, enmity and thus, did not augur well for the development of the party and country at large”.

According to the NPP Nasara Coordinator, “if party loyalists are united after the internal elections, the citizenry who wishes to see the nation progress will unite to break the 8 years of social intervention the NPP has brought to Ghanaians.

He encouraged the party faithful to keep the bond of unity and put the interest of the party at heart adding that “together we rise and win as a party to be able to rescue and develop the country”.

He advised delegates to be calm when casting their ballots during the internal elections emphasizing that “you must not do anything to mar the exercise and peace of the country”.