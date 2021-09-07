Establishing vaccine plant in Rwanda part of African efforts to achieve sufficiency – Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said that plans to establish a vaccine plant in Rwanda is part of Africa’s broader efforts to build vaccine manufacturing capability and achieve sufficiency.

“The plan to have a vaccine manufacturing plant in Rwanda was there even before COVID-19 pandemic,” Kagame told a live talk show on public broadcaster Rwanda Television on Sunday. “The pandemic only showed that we needed to move faster.”

He said that accessing COVID-19 vaccines in Africa has been “too slow” and “frustrating” to the point that there’s a lot of discomfort even in talking about it.

For Africa to access vaccines, Kagame said, the continent is looking at medium and long-term plans where vaccines can be manufactured in Africa and serve Africans first, and serve the rest of the wider market as well.

He said some countries on the African continent are already involved in activities that may see them start manufacturing vaccines “hopefully in months or a few years ahead of us.”

“We don’t have a big problem of people refusing to take vaccines. The most majority want vaccine, only we can’t find it. That is the problem we have,” Kagame said.

He said that around 20 percent of the targeted population in Rwanda have been vaccinated.

The country is using all means to get the entire population vaccinated, Kagame said.

On Friday, Rwanda Development Board said it had signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation to facilitate the development of vaccine manufacturing capacity in Rwanda, and to contribute to expansion of vaccine production in Africa.

The African Union and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are aiming to have about 60 percent of Africa’s routine vaccines produced locally by 2040. Enditem