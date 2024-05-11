Establishment Of Fire Training Schools Under Akufo-Addo Remarkable – Joe G

Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has described as remarkable, the development of fire training schools in Ghana under the President Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

As noted by Hon. Ghartey, since independence Ghana had only one fire traning school until President Akufo-Addo took office in 2017.

Since the assumption of office, he said, President Akufo-Addo has seen to the establishment of three more fire training schools, adding that the Government was about to start a fourth fire training school.

Hon. Ghartey made the remarks in his speech as the Special Guest at the celebration of the International Fire Fighters Day on May 3, 2024 in the Western Region.

The Fire Fighters Day Celebration took place at the Western Regional headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service at Fijai.

He told the gathering that “plans are far advanced to acquire land for the establishment at Essikado of the specialized training facility for the Fire Service.”

He added that “These developments are remarkable and a quantum leap in the provision of training infrastructure for the Ghana National Fire Service.”

Joe Ghartey stated that this was yet another reason for Ghanaians to appreciate the NPP Adminstration and vote for Dr Bawumia. As he said from 1957 to 2017 Ghana had only one fire traning school but over the last eight years three have been established and another is being commenced.