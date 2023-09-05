Estate developer in court for unlawful damage  

Mohammed Jamil Idris, an Estate Developer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly destroying a forty-footer container containing items worth GHC533,857 in Adjiringanor.

Idris, charged with causing unlawful damage and prohibition of activities of land guards, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah has admitted Idris to bail in the sum of GHC500,000 with two sureties.

The court also ordered Idris to deposit his passport with the court’s registry.

The matter has been adjourned to September 25, 2023, for the case management conference.

Chief Inspector Richard Amoah, the prosecutor said that the complainant, Sampson Amankwa resided at Lashibi, Accra and Idris lived at West Trassaco.

According to the prosecution, Amankwa rented a parcel of land in Adjiringanor from one Ataa Kane Siada in 2002 and later put a forty-foot container on it for his business.

As the area grew more active in 2016, the complainant negotiated with Ataa Kane Siada, and the land was sold to him.

The prosecution said Amankwa enjoyed peaceful occupation of the land until August 2017 when one James Baiden, a witness in the case, reported to the East Legon Police that the complainant had trespassed on his land.

The prosecutor said the Police at East Legon moved the case to the Madina District Court, where the court ruled in favour of James Baiden.

The court concluded that the Amankwa had trespassed since the extension of his container jutted into Baiden’s land by a few metres.

The court ordered Amankwah to compensate Baiden to “ensure peace in the area.”

The court additionally directed Amankwa to remove his container from Baiden’s land as an alternative.

The prosecution told the court that Baiden sold his part of land to the Idris in 2022.

Idris erected a wall around Baiden’s container after purchasing the land.

On August 4, 2022, at dawn, Idris led land guards to the land and dismantled the container and valuable items.

Idris was arrested on August 29, 2022, and granted bail.

The prosecutor said the police conducted extensive investigations on the land and photographed the damaged container and the items.

“As part of investigations, the Police requested the Architectural and Engineering Services (AESL) to assess the damage caused to the property. The estimated cost received from AESL was GHC533, 857.48,” the prosecution added.