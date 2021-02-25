dpa/GNA – The number of new coronavirus infections per day in Estonia has reached the 1,000-mark for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to health authorities in Tallinn, 1,096 cases were recorded within 24 hours on Wednesday, coinciding with the country’s 103rd anniversary of independence.

After a temporary decline, new infections reached their second-highest level on Wednesday after a record high of 1,104 on January 7.

Health experts warned that Estonia is facing a difficult March and April, prompting the government to tighten coronavirus restrictions earlier this week.

The Baltic country of 1.3 million people has been struggling with a steadily increasing number of new infections since the end of last year. So far, more than 60,000 cases have been recorded, and 5,157 people have died as a result of the virus.

In her speech on Independence Day, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas appealed to the population to unite to overcome the pandemic.

“In a way, what we are going through is also a war of independence,” she said. “In this war, too, there are winners and losers – people, families, companies and states.”

The Baltic state proclaimed its independence from Russia on February 24, 1918, at the end of the First World War.