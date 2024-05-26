Estonian President Declares Border with Russia Will Remain Open

Estonia is not going to close its eastern border with Russia, Estonian President Alar Karis said in an interview with Finnish broadcaster Yle released on Saturday.

According to Karis, one of the reasons why the border is still open is that people have relatives on the other side of the border.

“We are ready to close the border very quickly if necessary,” the Estonian president said. However, he noted that there is no real need for that at the moment.

According to the president, Estonia has a deportation law, and illegal immigration can be prevented with the border remaining open.