Photo taken in a foreign trade company in an industrial park of Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone shows employees working on a production line of cameras for a well-known brand of mobile phones. Jiangsu Haizhou Economic Development Zone in Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu province, has recently introduced a series of measures to cut taxes and fees in an effort to help foreign trade enterprises cope with the challenges brought about by the epidemic. (People’s Daily/Geng Yuhe)
dpa/GNA – Estonia’s industrial production declined in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 2.0 per cent year-on-year in November.

“Among the activities with the largest shares, there was a decrease in production in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, electrical equipment and food products,” Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing output decreased 1.0 percent annually in November. Among the other sub sectors, production in energy declined by 12.0 per cent, while those of mining gained 2.0 per cent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.0 per cent in November.

