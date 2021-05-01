Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra Regional Representative on the Council of State has charged District Assembly Members to deepen their intellect in local governance to enhance the decentralization process.

“You must read and listen to news, listen to global and local news bulletin, you’ll be deepening your intellect as far as what you are involve in is concern,” he stated at the first ordinary session at the Ningo- Prampram District Assembly.

He said District Assembly Membership was the first step of democratic governance and impelled them not to downgrade themselves, but work towards achievement of their goals in the District.

Mr E. T. Mensah reminded Assembly members that their core mandate after every election irrespective of who won the election, was to build their territory by making genuine commitment and work towards achievement of their mandate.

“After election and installation of whoever emerges as the winner, even if it is one vote, your watchword is building Ningo Prampram. You should not be gullible but obedient and work hard, when you work hard people will see and promote you,” he advised.

He urged the Assembly members to stop backbiting and insulting because whatever they do today, they would reap the consequences in the future.

Mr E. T. Mensah who is a former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament called on members to make genuine commitment towards the development of the District by delivering their responsibilities and making maximum use of their available resources in the District.