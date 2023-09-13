Ethiopia achieved development on skill transfer from China

The successful transfer of knowledge and skills from China in the fields of science and technology is helping Ethiopia realize its development aspirations, an Ethiopian expert has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Haftom Gebregziabher, deputy director-general of the Ethiopian Technical University (ETU), shed light on the positive outcomes of Ethiopia-China cooperation in experience sharing and knowledge transfer.

“The industry sector is changing fast because of new advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence. So, the industry processing sector requires very skilled personnel who are able to cope with the changing environment,” Gebregziabher said.

Acknowledging China’s pivotal role in recent technological advancements, Gebregziabher emphasized that cooperation with China is empowering Ethiopia with a skilled workforce required to fill the gap in the modern industrial landscape.

Gebregziabher highlighted the Luban Workshop, a Chinese vocational training program, as a manifestation of the ever-expanding Ethiopia-China cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The ETU hosts the Luban Workshop, which was launched in April 2021 in partnership with China’s Tianjin University of Technology and Education under the guidance of the Ministry of Education of China. The workshop mainly specialized in mechatronics, a combination of different disciplines, including mechanical, electrical and information technology, as well as artificial intelligence and robotics.

The ETU deputy director-general also highlighted how the Luban Workshop facilitates the transfer of cutting-edge knowledge to the Ethiopian youth in particular and the East African country in general. He asserted that the spacious Luban Workshop with its state-of-the-art machinery has not only empowered aspiring Ethiopian students but also contributed to the country’s development, enabling the growth of the much-needed skilled workforce.

“The center has state-of-the-art equipment with standard international vendors. We have been training our students with the new technologies, and the training here is serving the best interest of the industry at large,” Gebregziabher said. “As an institute, our aim is to be a center of excellence in East Africa, and we have international students drawn from East African countries. The center (Luban Workshop) is not only dedicated to our local strength and industry but also a center of capacity building for the wider East African region.”

Describing the Luban Workshop as the outcome of the broader Africa-China cooperation framework, the expert further called for further strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the fields of science and technology.

Ethiopia is among a growing list of African countries where the launch of a Luban Workshop lines up with China’s plans to boost vocational skills training for African youth under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Luban Workshop is a project named after the ancient Chinese craftsman Lu Ban. A number of African countries, such as Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Egypt, have launched world-class Luban Workshops with the aim of providing quality vocational training to locals, the respective countries’ youth in particular.