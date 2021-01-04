Ethiopia aims to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 20 percent of its total population in the coming months, the Ethiopia Deputy Minister of Health Sahrela Abdullahi disclosed on Sunday.

Abdullahi said Ethiopia aims to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to its population in the coming months once preparatory works such as provision of laboratory materials are completed.

The Ethiopia Deputy Minister of Health further said the east African country aims to partly cover the financial cost for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines through assistance from development partners, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.

“As a board member of COVAX platform, Ethiopia also expects to get COVID-19 vaccine supply support for its goal of vaccinating 20 percent of its population,” said Abdullahi.

COVAX, known as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is a global collaboration that aims to speed up the development, production and fair distribution of new COVID-19 vaccines.

Ethiopia has recorded 124,652 COVID-19 cases and 1,937 COVID-19 related deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

Ethiopia is the fifth-most COVID-19 affected country in the African continent, after South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia. Enditem