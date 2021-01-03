Ethiopia and China held an official celebration on the golden jubilee anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties, the Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing disclosed on Saturday.

In a press statement, the Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing disclosed a seminar was held earlier this week in the Southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to celebrate five decades of diplomatic ties.

The seminar which was attended by the Ethiopian ambassador to China, Teshome Toga, Consul General of Ethiopia to Guangzhou Ewnetu B. Debela and Chen Qiuyan, Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Guangdong province explored the growing investment, trade and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The seminar brought together dozens of participants including diplomats, the Ethiopian community in China, Chinese business associations, universities and prominent media outlets.

Ethiopia and China established diplomatic ties in 1970, with the two countries in recent years forging closer economic, political, social and cultural ties.

Noting China’s strong support to Ethiopia in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Toga said the cooperation between the two countries is diversifying and deepening with each year that passes.

Speaking to Xinhua recently, Toga commended lifesaving anti- COVID-19 partnership with China.

“Ethiopia received robust support from the Chinese government with the provision of medical supplies, the organization of health webinars and direct assistance from Chinese medical experts,” Toga told Xinhua.

“The two countries have lined up a number of other COVID-19 related activities including sharing Chinese successful anti-COVID-19 experience to help in Ethiopia’s own anti-COVID-19 fight,” Toga further said.

Toga, who last year personally witnessed China’s effective fight against the spread of COVID-19, said the Asian country can become a model to Ethiopia’s own fight against the disease.

Toga further disclosed Ethiopia is in talks with the Chinese government on possible partnership in the east African country’s planned post-COVID-19 economic recovery program.

Ethiopia, east Africa’s most populous nation has recorded 124,652 COVID-19 cases and 1,937 COVID-19 related deaths as of Saturday morning. Enditem