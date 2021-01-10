Security forces in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state have arrested 10 individuals suspected of drug trafficking, a local official said on Saturday.

Dereje Etana, police spokesman of Assosa, a city in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, said the 10 were caught on Friday evening with four kilograms of hashish in their hands.

Etana said the illegal drug stashes were found in the home of one of the suspects, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.