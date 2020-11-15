The Ethiopia National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Saturday disclosed it has arrested 14 suspected members of the extremist groups Islamic State (IS) and al-Shabab.

In a press statement sent to media outlets, NISS said the 14 suspects were arrested while planning terror attacks in various parts of Ethiopia.

“The suspects are accused of recruiting potential terror cell members, planning terror attacks, and surveilling potential terror attack targets,” said the statement.

“The arrests were made in collaboration with federal police commission, Addis Ababa Police, Amhara Police, Oromia Police and Somali region police commissions,” further said the statement.