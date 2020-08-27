The Ethiopia National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Thursday disclosed it has arrested 33 suspected members of the extremist groups Islamic State (IS) and al-Shabab in the last Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2019/2020 which ended on July 8.

In a press statement, NISS said the 33 individuals were arrested in 2019/2020 fiscal year while planning terror attacks in Ethiopia.

“Sixteen members of al-Shabab and 17 members of IS were arrested in 2019/2020 together with explosive devices they were planning to use in terror attacks inside Ethiopia,” said the statement.

The NISS statement didn’t disclose the nationalities of the 33 suspects.

The NISS has confiscated thousands of illegal weapons in 2019/2020, including 449 Kalashnikov rifles, 27,237 guns and 168,243 bullets, it said.

The statement also said 59 illegal weapons dealers were arrested in the year.

The Ethiopian parliament earlier this year approved a legislation that puts heavy prison terms on arms dealers, in a bid to stem the rising trade in illegal weapons in the east African country.