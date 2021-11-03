Ethiopia coach names strong squad for Ghana clash

Wubetu Abate, Head Coach of Ethiopia national team, the Walias, has named a strong squad for the penultimate match against the Black Stars of Ghana in African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

The match scheduled for the Orlando Stadium in South Africa would see the Black Stars trying to close in on Bafana Bafana who currently leads the group with 10 points.

Despite not being in contention for a spot in the final play-off round, Coach Abate has named a 26-man squad that would battle with Ghana’s Black Stars.

Goalkeepers:

Tekelemariam Shanko, Fasil Gebremichael, Frew Getahun

Defenders:

Remedan Yesuf (LB), Desta Yohaness(LB), Asrat Tunjo(RB), Ahemed Reshid (RB), Yared Bayeh (CB), Aschalew Tamene(CB), Menaf Awel(CB), Megnot Debebe(CB).

Midfielders:

Amanuel Yohaness, Shimeles Bekele, Habetamu Tekeste, Surafel Dagnachew, Mesud Mohammad, Hayeder Sherefa, Frew Solomon, Bezabeh Meleyu

Forwards:

Abubakar Naser, Getaneh kebede, Abel yalew, Amanuel G/Michael, Mesfin Tafesse, Dawa Hotessa, Shemeket Gugessa.

This month’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ethiopia and Ghana would be played on November 11, 2021.