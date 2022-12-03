Ethiopia condemns terror attack in Somalia capital

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement condemning a terror attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

In a press statement released on Monday, MoFA said Ethiopia condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly acts of Al-Shabab militants on the Villa Rosa hotel which happened on Sunday.

The statement said the government of Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Somalia at this difficult moment.

“Ethiopia expresses its readiness to closely work together with the government of Somalia in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

On Sunday, Al-Shabab militants launched an attack on the heavily fortified Villa Rosa hotel in Mogadishu. Somalia authorities haven’t yet issued a final list of casualties related to the attack.

Al-Shabab militants, who have been fighting to topple the government, claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying they targeted a gathering of officials at the hotel. Enditem