Ethiopia earns US$421 million from flower exports

Ethiopia earned 421 million U.S. dollars from flower exports during the first 10 months of the current 2021/2022 Ethiopian Fiscal Year, which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said Monday.

Ethiopia’s flower exports are the second-highest foreign currency grossing export items for the East African country, next to coffee exports.

Mekonen Solomon, the director of the Horticulture Investment and Export Support Directorate with the Ethiopia Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), said Ethiopian flower exports accounted for 84 percent of the total foreign currency the country generated from the horticulture sector over the last 10 months.

Solomon said the country’s flower export revenues had been boosted by growing demands for Ethiopian flowers during the recent Mother’s Day celebrations in Europe and the U.S., reported the state media outlet Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA).

“The Ethiopia Ministry of Agriculture has also been supporting flower producers to participate at different international exhibitions to explore potential markets,” said Solomon, adding the ministry is addressing challenges including availing land at a competitive lease price.

Ethiopia earned around 1 billion U.S. dollars from coffee exports during the first 10 months of the current 2021/2022 fiscal year, according to Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority. Enditem