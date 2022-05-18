Ethiopia, Eritrea elevate bilateral ties to a strong foundation

Ethiopia and Eritrea have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strong foundation, the Ethiopia Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said on Tuesday.

Presenting a nine-month performance report to the Ethiopian parliament, Mekonnen said Ethiopia’s ties with the Red Sea country is based on a principle of mutual interests.

“Ethiopia is also working to transform its relationship with neighboring countries including Eritrea to a higher level including through regional economic integration,” Mekonnen told Ethiopian parliamentarians.

“Ethiopia and Eritrea are collaborating to boost partnership in areas of utilization of Eritrea’s port by landlocked Ethiopia, trade relations, as well as customs services and immigration services, with a view to ensure mutual benefit of the two peoples,” he further said.

Former hostile countries Ethiopia and Eritrea ended a two-decade armed standoff in July 2018, leading to rapid diplomatic thaw between the two east African nations.

The easing of tensions between the two countries facilitated the mutual reopening of telecom and air services, as well as resumption of full diplomatic relations. Enditem