Ethiopia graphing with the effects of climate and Sudan crisis

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said Friday that conflict, displacement, climate-related shocks and persistent disease outbreaks continue to be the major drivers of need in Ethiopia.

The UNFPA said in its humanitarian response situation report issued Friday evening that malnutrition remains a public health problem in various regions of the East African country plagued by food insecurity, inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene services, and disease outbreaks.

According to the Humanitarian Response Plan 2023 for Ethiopia, over 20 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, including 4.5 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

UNFPA said cholera cases continue to rise and spread with outbreaks reported in many Ethiopian regions.

It said climate-related events caused by heavy rainfall and floods have resulted in new displacements in the Oromia region while water shortage due to drought continues to impact the Somali region.

It said climate-related shocks, particularly associated with Ethiopia’s ongoing main rainy season, have brought torrential rain and flooding impacting several parts of the Oromia region, and some one million people face water shortage due to drought in over 323 locations across the Somali region.

The UNFPA further said since the onset of the crisis in Sudan, the influx of people to Ethiopia mainly through Metema and Kurmuk in the Amhara and Benishangul regions, respectively, has exceeded 80,000 people.

In Amhara, a region already grappling with widespread cholera outbreak, at least 225 cases and seven cholera related deaths were confirmed at the Kumer site, which hosts close to 10,000 refugees and asylum seekers who fled the crisis in Sudan.

It warned that protection risks are reported to be high for women and girls due to the lack of food, water and proper sheltering options.