Ethiopia inflation down for third straight month in June

Ethiopia’s inflation rate for June fell to 32.5 percent, a third straight month of decline, the Ethiopian Statistics Service (ESS) said Wednesday.

The rates for May and April were 33 percent and 33.5 percent, respectively.

The latest ESS report showed that Ethiopia’s food inflation rate fell to 31.7 percent in June, but the non-food inflation rate rose slightly to 33.9 percent.

The ESS attributed the increase in non-food inflation to higher prices for durable goods, jewelry and electronics goods. Enditem