Ethiopia, Kenya agree to deepen cooperation on bilateral, regional security concerns

Ethiopian and Kenyan defense forces have agreed to strengthen cooperation on bilateral and regional security issues, the Ethiopian government has announced.

The two countries agreed to boost their security cooperation during the latest meeting of Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces, and Robert Kibochi, chief of Kenya Defense Forces, in Nairobi, Kenya, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed in a statement issued late Wednesday.

The two officials have “agreed to strengthen cooperation in bilateral and regional security issues, including hosting capacity-building training sessions and sharing experiences in peacekeeping,” the statement read.

The two sides emphasized the need to exploit opportunities for cooperation and cement longstanding ties between the two countries while pledging to empower the East Africa Standby Force as member states.

The two East African countries last month agreed to jointly fight extremists and militant groups al-Shabab and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). The Ethiopian parliament voted to designate the OLA as a terrorist group in May 2021.

The agreement was reached between Hilary Mutyambai, the inspector general of the Kenya Police, and Demelash Gebremichael, the commissioner of the Ethiopia Federal Police Commission, during their meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, last month.

“The two agreed to conduct joint security missions to stem the movement of OLA and al-Shabab, particularly in the two countries’ common border areas,” Ethiopia’s state-run news agency ENA reported.

The security chiefs from both sides also agreed to jointly safeguard the peace and security of the Ethiopia-Kenya border areas and upgrade their information exchange capabilities. Endietm