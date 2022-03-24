Ethiopia launches “no-smoking” campaign in capital

The Ethiopian government has launched a campaign to encourage “no smoking” in the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopian State Minister of Health Sahrela Abdulahi said on Wednesday.

The “no smoking” campaign aims to encourage smokers to quit smoking as well as to reduce the number of new smokers, Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) quoted Abdulahi as saying.

The government aims to mobilize support from media entities, law enforcement agencies and the wider society for the successful execution of the “no-smoking” campaign, she said.

Ethiopia enacted anti-smoking legislation in May 2019 as part of efforts to promote a healthier lifestyle for its citizens. The legislation bans smoking near public institutions and inside entertainment spots.

The legislation also bans lottery prizes and billboards promoting tobacco products.