Ethiopia plans to return more than 102,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia

The Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) disclosed on Tuesday it plans to return home to more than 102,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia.

In a press statement, MoFA disclosed repatriation efforts will start soon for Ethiopian nationals living in Saudi Arabia, many of whom are currently housed in prisons and other detention centers in the Middle Eastern country, accused of various offenses.

MoFA further said a national committee has been established to work on the cases of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia with stakeholders to exchange the latest plans in handling the return and eventual rehabilitation of returnees.

The ministry is planning to undertake repatriation of Ethiopian nationals living in difficult conditions in foreign countries despite logistical challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia has recorded 468,727 COVID-19 cases and 7,462 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of Ethiopians are trafficked to Saudi Arabia as well as various other gulf countries, where they are mainly engaged in the informal economy. Enditem