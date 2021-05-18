Ethiopia Map

Ethiopia has prepared more than 5.8 billion tree seedlings as part of the country’s green economy strategy, an Ethiopian official said on Monday.

Bishaw Shibabaw, Forestry Development Directorate Director at the Ethiopia Environment Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC), said more than 5.8 billion tree seedlings are expected to be planted with broad public mobilization on 1.9 million hectares of land across the country in the coming months.

Shibabaw said the seedlings are currently being raised in 126,000 nurseries located across the whole of Ethiopia, reported state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC). In March, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the east African country planned to plant six billion tree seedlings in the coming rainy season.

Ethiopia’s annual rainy season usually starts in mid-June and continues until mid-September.The Ethiopian PM launched a massive tree planting project two years ago as part of the government’s plan to bring an end to the rising deforestation, which the Ethiopian government frequently labeled as “a daunting challenge” to the country’s green economy strategy.

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

