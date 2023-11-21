Ethiopia receives over 91,000 people from Sudan amid conflict – UN

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia owing to the conflict in Sudan has surpassed 91,500, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said.

As of Nov. 14, over 91,500 people entered Ethiopia since the onset of the ongoing crisis in neighboring Sudan in April, the UNOCHA said in its latest situation update about the impact of the situation in Sudan on Ethiopia issued Monday.

According to the UNOCHA, crossings have been made through various border points of entry, but mainly at the Metema and Kurmuk areas in the Amhara and Benishangul Gumz regions, respectively.

Ethiopian returnees represent the greater percentage of arrivals, currently standing at 43 percent, followed by Sudanese nationals at 39 percent, and third-country nationals at 18 percent, it said.

Deadly clashes have been going on between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, killing up to 9,000 people by October, forcing more than 6 million displaced and leaving 25 million in need of aid, according to the Sudan situation report released on Nov. 12 by the UNOCHA.