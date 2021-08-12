Ethiopia registers 882 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 882 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 285,413 as of Tuesday evening, the country’s health ministry has said.

Meanwhile, 10 new virus-related deaths and 125 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,440 and total recoveries to 264,798, the ministry said.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has reported the highest COVID-19 caseload in the east Africa region. It now has 16,173 active cases, 324 of which severe ones.

The country has administered a total of 2,291,339 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia received the first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the Chinese government, in March.