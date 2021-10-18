Ethiopia reports 394 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 394 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 358,739 as of Saturday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 28 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 400 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,197 and total recoveries to 328,521.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,985,549 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia. Enditem