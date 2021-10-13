Ethiopia reports 525 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia has registered 525 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 355,001 as of Monday evening, the country’s health ministry said.

The ministry reported 36 new COVID-19 induced deaths and 945 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 6,026 and total recoveries to 324,450.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 3,899,358 COVID-19 vaccine doses, it said.