Ethiopia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 35,836 after 1,778 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

This is so far the highest daily increase in the Horn of Africa country.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Thursday, said 20 more patients succumbed to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the East African country to 620.

According to the ministry, some 13,536 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had so far recovered, including 228 in the last 24 hours period.

The ministry also said that a total of 21,678 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, out of which 248 are in severe conditions.

Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic accounting for about 70 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Ethiopia Ministry of Health.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

The East African country had so far conducted some 694,093 COVID-19 medical tests, including 21,456 medical tests during the last 24-hours period, according to the ministry.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus in recent weeks, the government is intensifying its mass COVID-19 testing campaign.

The Ethiopian government is currently mobilizing resources to ensure there’s no shortage of laboratory materials and quarantine centers.

Ethiopia is also boosting its COVID-19 testing capacity at border points with neighboring countries.

The East African country has already officially launched a nationwide month-long testing campaign, which the Ethiopian government said “will determine the next steps to undertake in the new year,” which will start on September 11.

As the East African country strengthened the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese engagement has injected much-needed momentum in Ethiopia’s anti-pandemic efforts.

Earlier this month, the Chinese technology and social media giant, ByteDance, donated 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits in support of Ethiopia’s anti-COVID-19 pandemic efforts.