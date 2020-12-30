Around 328 Ethiopians have returned home from Middle Eastern countries in recent days, an Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, Dina Mufti, Spokesperson for MoFA, said 328 Ethiopian nationals were returned home in recent days from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

“We have facilitated the return home of 286 citizens from Saudi Arabia and 42 citizens from Lebanon,” said Mufti.

Mufti also said efforts are continuing to repatriate Ethiopians stranded in various countries across the world. In recent months, Ethiopia has stepped up efforts to return home its citizens stranded in various foreign countries, as part of the government’s newly unveiled “citizen focused diplomacy”.