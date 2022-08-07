Ethiopia says over 800 al-Shabab militants killed in past few weeks

The Ethiopian government said more than 800 al-Shabab militants have been killed during the past few weeks following the group’s failed incursion.

The al-Shabab group, which tried to infiltrate through eastern Ethiopia, has been successfully thwarted by the joint efforts of Ethiopian security forces, state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) quoted Ethiopian National Defense Forces Deployment Head and Acting Security Command Post Coordinator, Major General Tesfaye Ayalew, as saying Friday.

Tesfaye said the al-Shabab group attempted to infiltrate into Ethiopia’s border on July 21, and was fully thwarted by a joint operation of the security forces.

The al-Shabab militants, who tried to infiltrate through southeastern Ethiopia’s Somali region, were “totally destroyed” by the national defense force and Ethiopia’s Somali region special force, Tesfaye said. Enditem