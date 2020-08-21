Ethiopia is working with relevant regional and international stakeholders to return 1,200 nationals stranded in war-torn Yemen, foreign ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti said on Friday.

Thousands of Ethiopians are believed to be trafficked every year to the Middle East seeking better economic opportunities in the informal job markets, some crossing the dangerous Red Sea route via neighboring Djibouti and risking imprisonment and death in Yemen.

The Ethiopian government is also working to repatriate 180 nationals now stranded in Lebanon, Mufti said.

“The Ethiopian government is working with the Ethiopian consulate in Lebanon to repatriate 180 undocumented Ethiopian nationals living in Lebanon,” he said.

Several thousand Ethiopians are believed to reside in Lebanon, mainly engaged in domestic work.