Ethiopia security forces capture 138 suspected rebels

Ethiopian security forces have captured 138 suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, state-affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Monday.

The FBC reported deputy chief commander of Southern district operations is among those captured in recent security operations.

It further reported that Ethiopian security forces are currently undertaking operations with the help of the public to capture suspected OLA rebels who are still in hiding. The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front.

The OLA is estimated to have around 3,000 fighters, operating in the western and southern parts of the Oromia regional state, the principal homeland of ethnic Oromos who make up around 35 percent of Ethiopia’s total population.

In May 2021, the Ethiopian parliament voted to designate the OLA as a terrorist group. Enditem