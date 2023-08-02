Ethiopia, South Africa vow to deepen ties

Ethiopia and South Africa vowed to further deepen bilateral cooperation across regional, continental and multilateral issues of mutual interest during a meeting held in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

During the fourth Ethiopia-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission meeting Monday, senior officials of the two countries reiterated the need to strengthen the multifaceted and longstanding bilateral relations, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, during the occasion, called for the full implementation of existing and newly inked agreements toward enhancing the multi-sectoral economic, social and political cooperation of the two countries to a higher level.

Mekonnen also called on the two countries to redouble efforts in expediting trade, investment and knowledge and skills transfer as well as to further cement the people-to-people relations, with particular emphasis on the cultural sphere.

He underscored the need to deepen collaboration on regional, continental and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said that in tandem with realizing bilateral aspirations, the strong cooperation between the two countries could significantly contribute to the realization of Africa’s Agenda 2063, a blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

“Like-minded and progressive countries like South Africa and Ethiopia should defend the core values and interests of the Africa Union,” the statement quoted Pandor as saying.

At the end of the meeting, the Ethiopian Minister of Justice Gedion Timothewos and Pandor signed an agreement to extradite individuals suspected of crimes. Enditem