The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has selected Ethiopia to host the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) annual congress scheduled for early December.

The CAF Executive Committee reached this decision after Ethiopia’s plans to host the 70th Congress of the world football governing body, FIFA, was impeded by the coronavirus outbreak.

FIFA initially postponed its Congress in Addis Ababa from June to September before deciding to stage it as an online event on September 18.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad confirmed Ethiopia as the venue for this year’s CAF Congress in a brief meeting with Mr. Isayas Jira and Mr. Bahiru Tilahun, President and General Secretary of the Ethiopian Football Federation at the VIP salon of Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, during Ahmad’s transit to Cairo from his home town Antananarivo.

The Congress is expected to welcome more than 250 guests from all CAF member associations and other international organizations, including the media. However, it still depends on the situation of the global COVID-19 pandemic.