Ethiopia urges stronger health measures amid COVID-19-like flu outbreak

The Ethiopia Public Health Institute (EPHI) on Wednesday called for heightened public health measures amid a COVID-19-like flu outbreak.

Speaking to Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation, Shambel Habebe, public health emergency operation center manager at EPHI, said patients in the recent flu outbreak in the country are showing for the most part symptoms of COVID-19.

“The (recent) flu outbreak could be a symptom of many respiratory diseases, but the chances that it’s COVID-19 are high,” Habebe said.

He called on the public to practice regular hand sanitation, use face masks regularly, get vaccinated, and practice social distancing in areas with a large number of congregated people. Enditem