Ethiopia working to provide electricity to over 200 rural towns

The Ethiopian government on Tuesday disclosed that it is working to provide electricity access to more than 200 rural towns that are not closer to the national electric grid.

The Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) said it has embarked on works, in partnership with private sector actors and associations, to provide electric energy access to over 200 rural towns through the Access to Distributed Electricity and Lighting in Ethiopia initiative, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

The EEU also emphasized the role of the National Electrification Program (NEP) in realizing access to electric energy in rural towns in the East African country. Ethiopia launched the NEP back in 2017, which is an action plan for achieving universal electricity access nationwide by 2025.

By 2025, the program aspires to provide electricity for 65 percent of the population through the grid, and the other 35 percent through off-grid technologies — stand-alone solar systems and mini-grids.

Figures show that Ethiopia has abundant renewable energy resources and the potential to generate over 60,000 MW of electric power from hydroelectric, wind, solar and geothermal sources.

The majority of Ethiopia's population lives in rural areas without access to modern energy and relies solely on traditional biomass energy sources.