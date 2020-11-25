Ethiopian Airlines has been adjudged the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) International Airline of the Year 2019 at the 31st Annual National Marketing Performance Awards in Accra.

The Airline, which played a key role in transporting thousands of visitors from around the world to Ghana for the 2019 Year of Return programme, was recognised for its dynamic marketing that put the passenger at the heart of all endeavours.

Madam Yemesrach Alemayehu, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, said the Airline would continue to offer the best of on-ground and on-board service to the travelling public.

“We will continue to do more to delight our customers. The new Accra-Lomé-New York service, launched in October, presents another fine opportunity for us to do this,” she said.

Ethiopian’s commitment to Ghana was evident in its excellent display of courage and determination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also seen in the role the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, played in the coordination and distribution of COVID-19 materials across the African Continent.