Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways Forge Strategic Joint Venture

In a landmark move set to redefine air travel connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, Ethiopian Airlines and Etihad Airways have announced a strategic joint venture and the launch of new direct flights between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi.

The partnership, signed at Ethiopian Airlines’ headquarters in Addis Ababa, marks a significant step in strengthening ties between the two regions and enhancing global travel options for passengers.

The joint venture, which includes a codeshare agreement, will unlock the vast networks of both airlines, offering seamless connections to over 200 destinations worldwide. Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, will commence flights from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) on July 15, 2025, while Etihad Airways will launch daily services from Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa starting October 1, 2025.

The flight schedule is designed to optimize connectivity:

Ethiopian Airlines (ET 614): Departs Addis Ababa at 9:50 p.m. and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 3:10 a.m.

Ethiopian Airlines (ET 615): Departs Abu Dhabi at 4:25 a.m. and arrives in Addis Ababa at 7:45 a.m.

The partnership will enable both airlines to collaborate on route development, expand connectivity between the UAE and Ethiopia, and enhance passenger experiences through shared frequent flyer programs, training initiatives, and cargo operations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew emphasized the significance of the partnership. “This joint venture marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia,” he said. “By leveraging our combined networks, we are committed to providing passengers with greater travel convenience and exceptional service. This collaboration also underscores our dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting economic growth between Ethiopia and the UAE.”

Tasew added that the new route to Abu Dhabi is Ethiopian Airlines’ third destination in the UAE, following Dubai and Sharjah (cargo). The airline operates over 120 weekly passenger and cargo services to the Middle East and Gulf states, solidifying its position as a key player in regional and global aviation.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, highlighted the benefits of the partnership for travelers. “This joint venture is great news for customers of both airlines,” he said. “The new flights between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi connect our expanding networks, offering seamless access to a growing list of destinations via our hubs. We are excited to welcome Ethiopian travelers to Abu Dhabi, where they can experience our renowned hospitality and explore the city’s rich culture, stunning beaches, and world-class attractions.”

Neves also noted that the partnership paves the way for deeper cooperation, including joint initiatives in training, cargo operations, and frequent flyer programs.

The joint venture is expected to significantly enhance travel options for passengers across both airlines’ networks. Ethiopian Airlines’ extensive African routes—including destinations such as Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Kampala, Uganda; Kinshasa, DR Congo; and Lusaka, Zambia—will now be seamlessly connected to Etihad’s key hubs in the UAE and Asia, including cities like Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Osaka, Japan; Phuket, Thailand; and upcoming routes such as Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Ethiopian Airlines will operate the new route using its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 and Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, renowned for their comfort and efficiency. Etihad Airways will deploy its advanced A320 family aircraft for the daily flights to Addis Ababa, ensuring a premium travel experience for passengers.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s vibrant capital, offers a wealth of cultural and historical attractions, including the National Museum of Ethiopia, home to the famous fossil “Lucy,” and the bustling Merkato market. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, is a hub of luxury, culture, and adventure, featuring iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Ferrari World.

The Ethiopian Airlines-Etihad Airways joint venture represents a bold step forward in global aviation, fostering stronger economic and cultural ties between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By combining their strengths, the two airlines aim to deliver unparalleled connectivity, convenience, and service to passengers worldwide.

As the aviation industry continues to recover and grow, this partnership sets a new standard for collaboration, innovation, and customer-centric travel.