Ethiopian Airlines Cancels Flights Amid Unrest

Ethiopia’s national air carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, announced Friday it canceled flights to three destinations in the unrest-hit Amhara region.

In a press statement, the airline said it had canceled planned weekend flights to Dessie cities – Gonder and Lalibela – in the turbulent northern Ethiopian region.

The airline said it would be ready to serve the customers who bought weekend tickets to the three cities when flights resume.

The cancellation of flights to Ethiopia’s second most populous region means that the regional capital, Bahir Dar, is currently the only city in Amhara with an air link.

Earlier on Friday, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region amid ongoing clashes between the government military and local militiamen known as Fano.

On Wednesday, Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen described the ongoing security situation in the region as “concerning” and called for a peaceful resolution of the conflicts.